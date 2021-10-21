COVID-19 vaccinations in India has crossed 100 Crore mark on Thursday. To celebrate the achievement, the Indian Council of Medical Research building in Delhi was illuminated in Tricolour. Also the Archaeological Survey of India illuminated 100 monuments across the country in National Flag colour to celebrate 100 crore milestone.

Delhi | Indian Council of Medical Research building illuminated in Tricolour on the day of India achieving 100 cr Covid vaccination mark Under Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across India being illuminated in colours of National flag following the feat pic.twitter.com/FCOu2bAJ6k — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)