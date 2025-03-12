A viral video from Delhi shows a man being brutally thrashed by commuters after he was caught red-handed stealing a wallet inside a moving DTC bus. The footage, which surfaced on March 12, captures furious commuters holding the accused by his collar while slapping and kicking him. Some passengers can be heard scolding him as others join in the assault. Delhi: Traffic Disrupted After Drunk Woman Tries To Push DTC Bus, Lies on Road in Mohan Garden; Video Goes Viral.

Delhi: Pickpocket Caught, Slapped and Kicked on DTC Bus

Kalesh over this Guy got Caught stealing wallet inside DTC bus pic.twitter.com/2XRbHKj1cq — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)