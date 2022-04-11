The Delhi Police on Monday detained Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan. The protest was held against the scuffle that broke out between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University over eating non-veg food in the hostel during Ram Navami.

Check tweet:

Delhi | Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained by police for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan, against the scuffle that broke out between two groups in JNU. pic.twitter.com/9xLURJFUy6 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

