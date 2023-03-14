The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday took to social media to update citizens about its services. In its post, the DMRC said that there is a delay in services between Inderlok/Kirti Nagar and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the Green Line. "Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC said. First and Last Train Services on Delhi Metro's Green Line to Be Regulated Till Jan 15.

Green Line Update

Green Line Update Delay in services between Inderlok/Kirti Nagar and Brig. Hoshiar Singh. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 14, 2023

