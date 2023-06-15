The Delhi Police on June 15 filed chargesheet in sexual harassment case filed by female wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In its charesheet, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. The Delhi Police also sought cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Allegedly Sexually Harassed Minor Wrestler, Brushed His Hands Against Her Breasts; Disturbing Details in FIR Surface.

Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh:

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case | Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet mentioning digital documents and several annexures, in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ACMM Deepak Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court is noting the submissions of Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava representing… — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Delhi Police is filing its chargesheet in FIRs registered by several wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, Delhi Police are filing a chargesheet… — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Delhi Police Seek Cancellation of POCSO Case:

A cancellation report has been filed in the minor's case in Delhi's Patiala House Court. "Since the case is related to POCSO Act, the court has fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing," says public prosecutor Atul Srivastava. pic.twitter.com/5uYLtaQ3gJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)