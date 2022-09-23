The national capital witnessed an incessant spell of rainfall in the last 24 hours. This led to waterlogging and heavy traffic jams in several parts of Delhi. The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert', warning of 'light intensity rain/drizzle' over south and south-east Delhi and parts of the NCR, including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh and other areas.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Lodhi Estate area pic.twitter.com/UGaQEn8HVi — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

