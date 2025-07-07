Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Delhiites woke up to a rainy morning as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today, July 7. Multiple videos going viral on social media show the national capital waking up to rain lashing several parts of the city this morning. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Delhi is expected to receive 0.3 to 3.9 mm of rain today. Netizens also shared photos and videos of the Delhi Rains. Weather Forecast Today, July 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city pic.twitter.com/n7msbkdMIy — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

Delhi Wakes Up to Rainy Morning

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. (Visuals from Aurobindo Marg) pic.twitter.com/fK3rxEaQXG — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

Heavy Rains in Delhi

#DelhiRains

Good morning folks! A new week begins, in Delhi -- on a wet note!! Nice rains soaking the capital and taking away the heat and humidity (for now) रिम-झिम गिरे सावन! टापुर-टूपोर — Shail Bhatnagar (@shail_bhatnagar) July 7, 2025

Delhi Rains

Had to go to Ghaziabad from south delhi. Now around Vrindavan on Yamuna expressway. My first choice charger is offline :( The rains were crazy, something I have experienced only around Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/trrzJZDJJP — ExperiencesWithEVs/PM (@ExpWithEVs) July 7, 2025

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

