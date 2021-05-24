Delhi Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 207 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Dropped Below 25,000-Mark:

Delhi reports 1550 new #COVID19 cases, 4375 recoveries and 207 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 14,18,418 Total recoveries 13,70,431 Death toll 23,409 Active cases 24,578 pic.twitter.com/Csq2pCrU6z — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

