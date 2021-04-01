COVID-19 Cases In Delhi:

Delhi reports 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases (out of 78,073 tests), 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours Total recoveries: 6,43,686 Active cases: 10,498 Death toll: 11,036 pic.twitter.com/KLT9zPzHK5 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

