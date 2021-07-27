According to the official data released on Tuesday, Delhi reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths in the past 24 hours.The total active cases in the national capital stands at 570 and death toll at 25,046.

Delhi reports 77 new #COVID19 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 570 Total recoveries: 14,10,410 Death toll: 25,046 pic.twitter.com/BnnjKBW3pu — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)