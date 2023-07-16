Delhi has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days, triggering waterlogging and flood-like situations. Amid this, all schools in flood-affected areas have been closed on July 17 and 18. In an order passed by the Directorate of Education GNCTD, it is stated that, in view of the Flood Relief Camps likely to run in schools in the areas bordering Yamuna River, all schools shall remain closed for students on Monday and Tuesday. Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt Announces Rs 10,000 as Financial Help to Every Flood-Affected Family.

Delhi School Holiday:

Closure of schools in flood affected areas of Delhi on 17th and 18th July 2023. Order from Directorate of Education GNCTD. pic.twitter.com/WjvlMCyveH — Delhi Disaster Management Authority 🇮🇳 (@DDMA_official) July 16, 2023

