Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7) passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over the Manipur violence. However, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 131 votes. And the Bill will replace the current central government's ordinance on the transfer and posting of officials. Delhi Services Bill Does Not Violate Supreme Court Judgement, Aimed to Corruption Free Administration, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

Rajya Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 pic.twitter.com/SjKwLoVKVB — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

