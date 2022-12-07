AAP has registered wins in 106 seats and is leading on 26 while BJP has won 84 seats and is leading on 20 seats as counting continue. The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Full List of Winners: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls

Check Tweet:

#DelhiMCDPolls | AAP wins 106 seats and leads on 26, BJP wins 84 seats and leads on 20 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 5, leads on 5 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 3. Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/wAkOCRg5KZ — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)