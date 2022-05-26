On Thursday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30. The court granted interim protection in an alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam.

