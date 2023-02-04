The Saket court of Delhi on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam in Jamia Violence case registered in 2019. A violence had erupted after a clash took place between people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and the police. Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021. Sedition Case: HC Asks Police to Inform Whether Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea Be Sent Back to Trial Court.

Saket Court Discharges Sharjeel Imam

