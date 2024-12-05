Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony, a cow was brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate for "Gau Pujan" today, December 5. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a few people taking a cow to Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis' residence for "Gau Pujan". Devendra Fadnavis is likely to perform "Gau Pujan" at his residence in Mumbai before taking oath as new Maharashtra Chief Minister. Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM-Designate, Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai Ahead of His Swearing-In Ceremony (Watch Video).

Cow at Devendra Fadnavis' Residence for 'Gau Pujan'

#WATCH | Mumbai: A cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/gTyQeeH2z1 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)