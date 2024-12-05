Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis today, December 5, offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Devendra Fadnavis was accompanied by BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police issued a detailed traffic advisory for swearing-in ceremony of new Maharashtra Chief Minster and his government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place today at around 5:30 PM at Azad Maidan Ground. Anticipating heavy crowds and high-profile attendees, traffic restrictions have been applied from 12 PM until the event concludes. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Oath Ceremony At Azad Maidan, Check Routes to Avoid.

Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: Maharashtra's CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, accompanied by BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders pic.twitter.com/JtM7Wj99SH — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2024

