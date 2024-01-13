Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, January 13, offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Odisha. A video of the BJP leader offering prayers at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Angul district has also gone viral on social media. After offering the prayers, Dharmendra Pradhan was seen cleaning the premises of the temple. The development comes ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to Odisha CM; Urges to Implement PM-USHA Scheme.

Dharmendra Pradhan Cleans Premises of Temple

#WATCH | Angul, Odisha | Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at lord Jagannath temple and cleaned the premises of the temple. https://t.co/NsorlhT04T pic.twitter.com/eilg4d0nDp — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Dharmendra Pradhan Offers Prayers at Jagannath Temple

#WATCH | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offers prayers at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Angul district. pic.twitter.com/WErjajePuR — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

