Authorities in the Dharwad district have declared a precautionary one-day holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday due to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka. According to an official directive issued by Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu, all Anganwadis, elementary and high schools, pre-university (PU) colleges, and degree colleges in the district will be closed for the day. With extremely heavy rain predicted, the decision aims to protect staff and students. The IMD has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Dharwad and other areas of north Karnataka, advising locals to stay inside and take the appropriate safety measures. To handle any situation resulting from the unfavourable weather, emergency response teams and local authorities have been put on standby. Weather Forecast Today, June 12: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

All Schools, Colleges Shut In Karnataka District As IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall

Karnataka | In view of the red alert issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy rains, Dharwad district Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has declared a one-day holiday today for all Anganwadis, primary and high schools, PU and degree colleges across the district. — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)