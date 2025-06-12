Thursday, June 12, is set to bring varied weather across major Indian cities according to the IMD forecast. Mumbai will experience a partly cloudy sky with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms, while Delhi faces intense heat with a high of 44 degrees Celsius along with thunderstorms and rain. Chennai is also likely to see moderate rain or thunderstorms under partly cloudy conditions. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will have generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle expected. Shimla enjoys a mainly clear sky, and Kolkata may witness moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day. India Weather Forecast Today, June 11: IMD Predicts Widespread Thunderstorms With Heavy Rainfall, Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts Across Multiple States for Next 2-3 Hours.

