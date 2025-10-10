Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced to create 5,000 new jobs in the United Kingdom (UK) over the next three years. The company also launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and a Design Studio in London as a continued investment in the region. TCS has been a key technology partner for UK businesses for over 50 years, playing a role in digital transformation and talent development. It currently supports around 42,000 jobs directly and indirectly across the country. In a press release, TCS said, "The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio are a reimagination of its flagship PacePort facility, will play a strategic role in fostering innovation and client collaboration across the UK and reflects its commitment towards the region." TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

Tata Consultancy Services Will Create 5,000 New Jobs in UK

🇬🇧 TCS to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK over the next 3 years 👉🏻 Launching a new AI Experience Zone & Design Studio in London — second after New York 👉🏻 Reaffirms long-term investment & 50-year partnership with the UK economy 👉🏻 In FY24, TCS contributed £3.3B (~₹35,000 Cr) to… pic.twitter.com/xSoq7hLLXZ — AoI Ventures (@aoiventures) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TCS Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

