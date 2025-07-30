In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two people were arrested for spreading drone rumours using pigeons in Muzaffarnagar. It is alleged that the arrested accused, Shoeb and Shakir, reportedly tied red and green lights to the legs of pigeons and released them at night. Cops also found that after releasing the pigeons, the accused would shout "drone drone" to create fear and confusion among the people. The police also recovered two pigeons from the accused's possession. The development comes days after Uttar Pradesh police debunked misinformation about criminals using drones for robbery in several districts of the state. Drone Sighting Rumours Create Panic Among Villagers in Uttar Pradesh: Are Criminals Using Drones for Robbery in UP Villages? Police Debunk Misinformation.

Two Arrested for Spreading Drone Scare in Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर से हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों, शोएब और शाकिर को गिरफ्तार किया है, जो कबूतरों के पैरों में लाल और हरी लाइटें बांधकर उन्हें रात में उड़ाते थे। साथ ही ड्रोन ड्रोन चिल्लाकर माहौल में डर और भ्रम पैदा किया जाता था। पुलिस ने उनके पास से 2 कबूतर… pic.twitter.com/XCSUqc72yy — Gaurav Pandit (@igauravpandit) July 30, 2025

