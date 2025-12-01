A fatal accident near the Sihani Gate police station early Monday, December 1, claimed one life and left another critically injured after a Swift car crashed through a flyover railing and plunged into the PWD Guest House premises. The incident occurred around 3 am, when the vehicle lost control and fell from the flyover, trapping two occupants inside. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims with difficulty before sending them to the hospital. Rakesh Kumar (48), a resident of Freehold Guldhar-II, was declared dead on arrival, while his son, Prince of Jagriti Vihar Sanjay Nagar, is undergoing treatment in critical condition. The severely damaged car has been seized, and police have launched an investigation. Ghaziabad Expressway Stunt Turns Deadly: 2 Bikers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Head-On Crash; Chilling Video of Accident Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Road Accident:

