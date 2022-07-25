President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country on today. The programme will begin at around 9 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then move to the Parliament. On July 21, the 64-year-old scripted history to become the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post of the country.

Watch Live Streaming:

