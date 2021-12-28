Central Drug Authority CDSCO has approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation.

Drug regulator CDSCO approves vaccines Corbevax, Covovax, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use against COVID-19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2021

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates India:

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine - COVOVAX vaccine - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in emergency situation. (1/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

