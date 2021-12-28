Central Drug Authority CDSCO has approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation.

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates India:

