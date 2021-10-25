Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director, on Monday, appeared before the Special NDPS court and told the judge that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe in the drugs case involving Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and others. Wankhede further told the court that his family including his sister and deceased mother were being targeted.

