In a significant diplomatic milestone, India has restored full diplomatic ties with Afghanistan, upgrading its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy. During a meeting with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on October 10, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar personally handed over five of the 20 ambulances India is gifting to Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture. The announcement marks the first official visit by FM Muttaqi to India since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s reconstruction, pledging support for refugee housing and new health projects. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls Afghanistan Cricket 'Truly Impressive' During Meeting With Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

EAM S Jaishankar Personally Hands Over 5 Ambulances to Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi

#WATCH | Delhi | India gives a gift of 20 ambulances to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill. EAM Dr S Jaishankar hands over 5 of the 20 ambulances personally to Afghan FM Muttaqi as a symbolic step. pic.twitter.com/Y7jtlQazeA — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

