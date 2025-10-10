New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Afghan cricket, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighting the growing talent in the country.

S Jaishankar welcomed Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation on Friday here in the national capital and affirmed the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan. He committed six new projects to the country and appreciated the solidarity of Afghanistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Afghanistan's sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Jaishankar also announced the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.

Calling Afghan cricket talent, "truly impressive", Jaishankar said that India is glad to deepen its support for Afghan cricket.

"Sports is another longstanding connection. The emergence of Afghan cricket talent has been truly impressive. India is glad to deepen its support for Afghan cricket," Jaishankar said during the bilateral talks with the Afghan foreign minister.

Afghanistan has never beaten India in any major format of international cricket, with India holding an unbeaten record against them in One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and Test matches.

The Afghanistan Cricket Team has emerged as the second-best Asian side over the past few years. In 2024, they won four ODI series in a row, beating Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.

Muttaqi's visit from October 9-16 marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry, was cited by Tolo News as saying that during the visit would see "expanding relations between Kabul and New Delhi."

The United Nations Security Council has approved a temporary exemption on international travel restrictions for Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in India for a week beginning October 9. (ANI)

