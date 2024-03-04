Jammu, March 4: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 9.08 pm. There are no immediate report of any damage, officials said. The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Strikes Doda, Reports National Centre for Seismology.

It occurred at latitude 33.02 degrees north and longitude 75.84 degrees east, the NCS said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)