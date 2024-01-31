Jharkhand Government constituted a three-member team headed by the Secretary of Finance Department Prashant Kumar in view of ED questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The committee has been formed to maintain complete control over law and order in Jharkhand during the interrogation of Hemant Soren by the ED on Wednesday, January 31. As per the order issued, Shri Arwa Rajkamal, Director of Mines and Shri Prabhat Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Special Branch will provide necessary support to Shri Prashant Kumar, Secretary in the job. The officials will be stationed in the district control room to monitor and oversee the situation. Who is Kalpana Soren? All You Need to Know About Hemant Soren’s Wife Who May Become Next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

State Govt Forms Team To Maintain Law and Order:

Jharkhand Government has constituted a three-member team headed by the Secretary of Finance Department to ensure law & order in the state, in view of ED questioning of CM Hemant Soren. pic.twitter.com/Lrc5mlxsMC — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)