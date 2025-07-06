A UK engineering team aboard a British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala to assess and carry out repairs on a British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing on June 14. According to a British High Commission spokesperson, the team has brought specialised equipment to facilitate the movement and restoration of the advanced stealth aircraft. The UK has accepted India’s offer to use the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport, with discussions underway to finalise operational arrangements with Indian authorities. "The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams,” the spokesperson said. ‘Stealthy, Still Need Protection’: Kerala AIDS Control Society Uses Stuck British F-35B Fighter Jet To Deliver Safe Sex Message (See Pics).

F35B Jet Stranded in Kerala

A British High Commission Spokesperson says: “A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion. The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance… https://t.co/GuNFrXehgI — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

