Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan Malhotra passed away at the age of 94 after a brief illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the death of the veteran leader and said his demise is a monumental loss for our nation.

Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021

