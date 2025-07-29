In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a businessman identified as Amit Kishor has reportedly sent a legal notice to the Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad after his Mercedes was damaged due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the city. It is reported that Amit Kishor has demanded compensation of INR 5 lakh. It is claimed that Amit Kishor's Mercedes car got submerged in the water after there was waterlogging on the road following heavy rain in the city. This led to damage to his car. The Ghaziabad-based businessman had his car serviced at a service centre in Noida, where the repair cost was INR 5 lakh. The alleged incident occurred on July 23, when Amit Kishor was driving his Mercedes from Lajpat Nagar Sahibabad to Vasundhara, during which the roads were severely waterlogged. The car had to be towed using a crane to a service centre in Noida. Robbery Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: 2 Robbers in Swiggy and Blinkit Uniforms Loot Ornaments Worth INR 30 Lakh From Jewellery Shop in 6 Minutes; Police Launch Manhunt As Video Goes Viral.

Mercedes Gets Submerged in Water on Waterlogged Street Following Heavy Rainfall

#Ghaziabad के कारोबारी अमित किशोर की मर्सिडीज कार बारिश के बाद सड़क पर हुए जलभराव के बाद डूब गई और उससे कार खराब हो गई, कार को नोएडा के सर्विस सेंटर भेजा गया वहां 5 लाख का खर्च आया, अब अमित किशोर ने नगर आयुक्त को लीगल नोटिस भेजकर क्षतिपूर्ति की मांग की है। ये पहली बार है कि किसी… pic.twitter.com/WB4TFPlq45 — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) July 29, 2025

Businessman Demands Compensation of INR 5 Lakh

उत्तर प्रदेश – गाजियाबाद में कारोबारी की मर्सिडीज बारिश के जलभराव से खराब हो गई। सर्विस सेंटर पर 5 लाख रुपए का खर्चा आया। कारोबारी ने नगर निगम को लीगल नोटिस भेजकर 5 लाख की क्षतिपूर्ति मांगी है। pic.twitter.com/IdtwMdeeCF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)