In a daring daylight robbery, two men disguised as Swiggy and Blinkit delivery agents looted Mansi Jewellers in Ghaziabad’s Brij Vihar on Thursday, escaping with gold, silver, and cash worth INR 30 lakh in just six minutes. The heist occurred around 3:30pm when the owner was out for lunch and only one employee, Shubham, was present. CCTV footage shows the armed duo arriving on a bike, threatening Shubham at gunpoint, assaulting him, and forcing open storage units. They fled with 125 grams of gold, 20kg of silver, and INR 30,000 in cash. Police suspect possible insider involvement and have formed five teams to investigate. Footage from nearby areas is being reviewed. Top officials, including DCP Nimish Patil and ACP Shweta Yadav, visited the scene as efforts continue to track the suspects who fled towards Delhi. Robbery Caught on Camera in Muzaffarpur: Armed Gang Loots Jewellery Store in Broad Daylight, Escapes on Bikes; Video Surfaces.

Daylight Robbery in Ghaziabad

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | DCP Trans Hindon, Ghaziabad, Nimish Patil says, "In PS Link Road, at around 4 pm, an information was received that around 3.30 pm, two unknown men entered his jewellery shop, threatened the worker, and looted around 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125gm of… https://t.co/mpiMtKLWiW pic.twitter.com/QDi6JPtbVH — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

