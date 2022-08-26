Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from Congress Party. Azad has resigned from all the positions, including primary membership of the Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad had earlier resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee and political affairs committee of Jammu and Kashmir Congress only hours after the appointment. The reason behind his resignation is cited to be Party's ignorance for his appointment to Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party pic.twitter.com/hOFp1FQkCj — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)