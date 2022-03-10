Polling for Goa Assembly Elections 2022 were held on February 14 in single phase and the results will be declared today, i.e. on March 10. The state went to polls in a single-phase and witnessed a turnout of 79%. The counting of votes for the Goa assembly elections 2022 will be held today and results will be declared by evening. The BJP and Congress are hopeful of forming the government in the state this time. In total, 301 candidates from different political parties are in the current electoral fray in Goa.

The exit polls on Monday predicted that Goa will be heading for a hung assembly while some pollsters gave an edge to the saffron party in the state. With a total of 40 assembly seats in the state, the majority mark in Goa is 20. The ruling BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party remain principal contenders for the Assembly elections in Goa along with Shiv Sena.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted 14-18 seats for the ruling BJP in Goa, 15-20 seats for the Congress, 2-5 seats for the Trinamool Congress and 0-4 seats for others while the Times Now’s projection shows that 16 seats will go to Congress in Goa, 14 to BJP, 4 to AAP and six to other parties in the fray.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats.

Watch: Live Election Results on the YouTube channel of AajTak:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)