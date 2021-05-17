Goa CM Pramod Sawant held a review meeting via video conferencing.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting to review the Tauktae cyclone impact in the state via video conference. "Issued directions to all the State Govt Departments to work on war footing to restore essential services and also assess the damage in detail," he says. pic.twitter.com/V6vKaEkWRO — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

