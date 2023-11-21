A boat anchored at the Mundra port caught fire and was entirely gutted on Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown. A video has surfaced on social media that shows the boat on fire. More details are awaited. Gujarat Road Accident: Four Killed, 11 Injured As Luxury Bus Rams Into Stationary Bus on Dahod-Godhra Highway.

Gujarat Boat Fire Video

VIDEO | Boat gutted in fire at Mundra port in Gujarat. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Y4N4g9GDt2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

