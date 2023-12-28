The Gujarat government and Mazgaon Dockyard Limited (MDL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding. As per the MoU, the Bhupendrabhai Patel-led government has expressed its interest in buying a submarine from MDL. The government said that it will use the submarine for tourism purposes in the Bet Dwarka area. Vibrant Gujarat: MoUs Worth Rs 24,707 Crore Signed in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Government Signs MoU With MDL

