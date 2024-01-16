Remains of a 2800-year-old settlement have been discovered in PM Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar. Professor of Geology and Geophysics at IIT Kharagpur, Dr Anindya Sarkar said, “We have been working in Vadnagar with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the last 4-5 years. A very old Buddhist monastery was also unearthed.” The latter stated that history of Vadnagar goes long back and the ASI has been working from 2016-2023 and has excavated up to a depth of 20 meters. Seven cultural layers have also been unearthed, the oldest layer dates back to 2800 years or 800 BCE, he added.

Remains of 2800-Year-Old Settlement Found in Vadnagar

