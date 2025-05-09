In view of current emergency conditions during rising India-Pakistan tensions, Gurugram District Magistrate Ajay Kumar has banned the use of drones, low-flying objects, fireworks, and similar items until July 7 to maintain law and order. The order cites security concerns, noting that loud noises from fireworks may cause panic, mistaking them for bomb or missile attacks. Activities including drone flying, kite flying, hot air balloons, and firecrackers at weddings or festivals are strictly prohibited. In a separate directive, cyber cafes, PGs, hotels, and landlords must maintain visitor records and photocopies of ID cards. Police verification is mandatory for stays exceeding one week. Violations will attract punishment under Section 223 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023. India-Pakistan Tension: Gujarat Imposes Ban on Drones and Firecrackers at All Events Until May 15, Says Harsh Sanghavi.

Gurugram DM Bans Drones, Fireworks

Public Notice – Urgent Security Alert for Gurugram! In light of the recent Pahalgam attack (22-04-2025) and rising security concerns, the use of the following is strictly prohibited in Gurugram from 09 May to 07 July 2025 under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha… pic.twitter.com/biDfnRJLe5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2025

