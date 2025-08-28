A bizarre food safety lapse in Gurugram has gone viral after a customer, Satish Sarawagi, discovered a plastic glove tucked inside his sandwich ordered via Zomato from Salad Days. Sarawagi had placed an order for two sandwiches—one broccoli, corn, and basil pesto on sourdough, and another smoked cottage cheese and pepper—when the unpleasant surprise arrived. Taking to X, he called it “unacceptable” and urged urgent action. The post quickly gained traction online, sparking concern over hygiene standards. Zomato issued a public apology, expressing shock and assuring that the issue was being taken up with the restaurant partner. Salad Days too responded swiftly, stating that the kitchen was flagged for urgent review and promising a detailed investigation with its quality assurance team. Both parties assured the customer of direct follow-up to resolve the matter. Man Orders Veg Biryani, Gets Chicken Biryani With Veg Sticker; Zomato Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Gurugram Man Finds Plastic Glove in Sandwich Ordered on Zomato

Zomato Responds

Hi Satish, we're absolutely shocked to hear about this. We can't begin to imagine how upsetting this must have been for you. Please allow us some time so that we can take this up with the restaurant partner, we'll get in touch with you to discuss this further. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 26, 2025

Salad Days Assures Probe

@SarawagiSatish We're taking this matter extremely seriously and have immediately launched a thorough investigation with our quality assurance team. This kitchen has been flagged for urgent review. Please DM us your contact details so we can coordinate directly and ensure this is… — Salad Days (@saladdaysco) August 27, 2025

