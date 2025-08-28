A bizarre food safety lapse in Gurugram has gone viral after a customer, Satish Sarawagi, discovered a plastic glove tucked inside his sandwich ordered via Zomato from Salad Days. Sarawagi had placed an order for two sandwiches—one broccoli, corn, and basil pesto on sourdough, and another smoked cottage cheese and pepper—when the unpleasant surprise arrived. Taking to X, he called it “unacceptable” and urged urgent action. The post quickly gained traction online, sparking concern over hygiene standards. Zomato issued a public apology, expressing shock and assuring that the issue was being taken up with the restaurant partner. Salad Days too responded swiftly, stating that the kitchen was flagged for urgent review and promising a detailed investigation with its quality assurance team. Both parties assured the customer of direct follow-up to resolve the matter. Man Orders Veg Biryani, Gets Chicken Biryani With Veg Sticker; Zomato Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Gurugram Man Finds Plastic Glove in Sandwich Ordered on Zomato

Zomato Responds 

Salad Days Assures Probe 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)