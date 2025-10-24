A disturbing incident has come to light from Haryana, where a young man travelling in a car was seen urinating from the moving vehicle. The alleged incident took place in Haryana's Gurugram. The incident occurred near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram. It is reported that the young man seen in the viral clip was travelling from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti in the Sadar Bazaar area when he urinated from the moving Thar SUV. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. After the incident, the police arrested Anuj for urinating and Mohit, who was driving the car. Gurugram: Man Caught on Camera Urinating From Moving Thar in Sadar Bazaar Area; Police Launch Hunt for Suspect After Video Goes Viral.

Man Urinates on Road From Moving Car in Gurugram, Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)