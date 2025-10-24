A shocking video from Gurugram has gone viral, showing a man urinating from a moving black Thar SUV on a busy street, allegedly near Sadar Bazaar. The video shows the man wearing a white t-shirt and black pants while standing on the vehicle’s side step and urinating onto the road. Outraged locals flooded social media, tagging Gurugram Police to take action. Police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and are tracking the suspects. According to officials, the Thar had a Jhajjar-registered number plate and was headed toward Shiv Murti Chowk. A complaint has been forwarded to the New Colony police station, and an FIR will be filed soon. Authorities said they are working to identify the man and his co-passengers involved in the indecent act. Pune: Man Urinates on Shivsrushti Poster in Ambegaon Budruk, Detained After Video Goes Viral.

Man Urinates From Moving Thar in Gurugram

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Dharamvir Sharma), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

