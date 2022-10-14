A Varanasi court on Friday rejected the plea of Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the purported 'Shivling' claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court rejected the plea for a scientific investigation into the 'Shivling'. Earlier on September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Court Verdict on Plea for Carbon Dating of ‘Shivling’ on October 14

