Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde strongly criticised the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction over its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have been deeply pained by their stance. Speaking in the House, Shinde, who represents Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, said UBT had abandoned its original ideology and missed an opportunity to correct past mistakes. Referring to Arvind Sawant’s speech against the Bill, Shinde called it "shocking" and questioned whether UBT leaders would have taken the same stand if Balasaheb were alive. "They had a golden chance to rewrite their history and uphold their ideology, but instead, they bulldozed it themselves," he remarked. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Waqf Bill Is Not Interfering in Any Religious System, Any Religious Institution or Any Religious Practice in Any Way, Says Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Criticises UBT for Opposing Waqf Amendment Bill

#WATCH | #WaqfAmendmentBill | Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde says, "On behalf of Shiv Sena and my leader Eknath Shinde, I completely support this Bill. This is a historic and important day...First Article 370, then Triple Talaq and CAA, and now this Bill has been brought to this… pic.twitter.com/y9SvzLEc2a — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

