A massive fire broke out in Haryana today, January 7. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in two shoe factories in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is being extinguished. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Haryana Fire: Blaze Erupts Inside House in Panchkula, Minor Girl Dies From Suffocation.

Shoe Factory Catches Fire

#WATCH | Fire broke out in two shoe factories in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Fire engines are present at the spot and the fire is being extinguished. No casualties or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ihBmcfCrkv — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

