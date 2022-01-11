Haryana Government Invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act of 1974 on Tuesday, informed State Health Minister Anil Vij. The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) will prohibit any strike in the Health Department for a period of six months beginning from today.

