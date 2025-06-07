At least 20 devotees got electrocuted after a bus collided with a high-tension power line at a private bus stand in Hathras district on Saturday, June 7. The bus, carrying devotees returning from the Vaishno Devi temple, came into contact with the live wire while unloading luggage, causing electricity to spread throughout the vehicle. Three passengers were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, with critical cases referred to Aligarh. However, a report claimed that one devotee had already died due to electrocution. Saadabad police promptly arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Gwalior Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electric Shock While Helping Neighbours Lay Illegal Wires for INR 20; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

20 Electrocuted in Hathras Bus

हाथरस – श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस हाइटेंशन लाइन से टकराई, 3 गंभीर घायल, 20 को लगा करंट। हाथरस जनपद के सादाबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र में सोमवार को बड़ा हादसा हो गया। प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी एक बस अचानक हाइटेंशन विद्युत लाइन की चपेट में आ गई। बस में सवार करीब 20 श्रद्धालुओं को करंट लग… pic.twitter.com/o2912g7aVg — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) June 7, 2025

Devotees Electrocuted in Hathras

उत्तर प्रदेश – हाथरस जिले में बस में करंट उतरा, 1 श्रद्धालु की मौत हुई, कई की हालत गंभीर है। ये श्रद्धालु माता वैष्णो देवी से लौटे थे और बस की छत से सामान उतार रहे थे। तभी ऊपर से होकर निकल रही हाइटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आ गए। pic.twitter.com/5Bam0XZmb5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)