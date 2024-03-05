The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that the government cannot take action against an employee under the disciplinary rules of service for his activities in a private WhatsApp group. The high court bench of Justice Vivek Rusia said that forwarding a WhatsApp message in a WhatsApp group does not amount to making it public as such groups are private in nature and often formed by like-minded people. The court observed while dealing with a petition filed by a government official who was suspended in February last year by the Commissioner of Indore Division for forwarding an "objectionable political message" in a WhatsApp group with other employees. Madhya Pradesh High Court Refuses Relief to Police Constable Who Resigned From Service in 1994, Says 'Cannot Withdraw Resignation Once It Is Accepted'.

HC on Private WhatsApp Group

